Coronavirus: Apple store employees confined !

Share on Facebook

In the midst of the outbreak of coronavirus, Apple has kept several of its employees in China. For support, the CEO has sent a parcel.

Apple is also facing the epidemic of coronavirus. To do this, the brand has kept some of its employees home. And then, for their support, the CEO has done to deliver some gifts. MCE TV says it all.

The coronavirus has exceeded 3000 cases in France. In the provinces of Wenzhou and Hubei, Apple has had to confine its employees. In view of this, the brand was keen to support its employees in China as it should be.

It is for this reason that the Apple boss has delivered several packages to these people who remained at home. These last thus contain several gifts offered by the brand.

It must be said that the coronavirus alarm. On the chinese social network Weibo, some employees of Apple have posted pictures of their package. As you say that the firm has been rather generous with them.

Coronavirus: Tim Cook remains ” very optimistic “ in the face of the virus

The package was, therefore, addressed a small note addressed to employees. “The Hubei and Wuhan city have been hardest hit by the outbreak of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 2835 people in China. We send you our best wishes on behalf of all the team of Apple. As well as a ‘Care package’ for you and your families “.

They also contained several small gifts, such as chocolates, cakes, Danish, tea, but also the objects of first necessity. Thus, the affected employees were given masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, or even a thermometer. And big surprise, the packages also contained iPad ! Because yes, the coronavirus does not detract from the side of the corporate brand.

However, the boss of the Apple remains optimistic. Last week, Tim Cook has said on the subject of the coronavirus: ” I have the impression that now China has [a virus] under control. I mean, look at the numbers, they are decreasing day by day. And so, I am very optimistic “. That being said, in France, 3 deaths have been announced, 191 reported cases. However, the virus is deadly, especially for people over 60 years of age.