Coronavirus became faster to spread outside of China, who

In China began to decline, the epidemic of coronavirus. So outside of China there was an increase in new infections COVID-19 than in the country. This was stated by the head of the world health organization Tedros Adhan Hebraicus.

The number of new cases of infection COVID-19 25 February amounted to 411, the rest of the world — 427, BBC reports.

The total number of infections in the world reached 81 298 people.

The head who stated that the sudden rise in the cases of coronavirus in Italy, Iran and South Korea “grave concern”, but the virus is still possible to restrain to avoid the pandemic.

The Council reported that the main situation centre at the Council around the clock to monitor the situation on spread of coronavirus COVID-2019 in the world.

The results of analysis and modelling in Ukraine highlights the risk groups by age category.

In the area of lowest risk are those aged 10 to 39 years for which the indicator of the probability of the disease is 0.2%. For 40-49 year old respectively 0,3%; for 50-59-year-old is 1.3%; for 60 to 69-year — 3,4%, for 70-79-year-old was 7.8%.

In the area of greatest risk are the elderly aged 80+, for them this figure is 13.5%.

Also at risk are people suffering from respiratory diseases, and diabetes.

We will remind, the national security Council promised to provide daily information on the health status and the results of the samples for coronavirus Ukrainians and foreigners, under observation at the medical center “Novi Sanzhary”.

