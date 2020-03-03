Coronavirus came to Ukraine not on the side where it was waiting for

In Ukraine, the first recorded people infected with the coronavirus, the first case found in the result of testing in Chernivtsi.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of health, chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko at a briefing in Cabinet of Ministers.

March 1, Lyashko said that Chernivtsi check the suspicion of a coronavirus from a man who returned from Italy, now it was confirmed. The husband and wife returned to Ukraine through the Romanian airport.

“At the airport were carried out the temperature screening temperature was normal. After this he returned to Chernivtsi oblast. In Chernivtsi region was held an additional temperature screening completed survey per person and issued a reminder of the isolation, as people traveled to countries where there were cases Covid 19.

The family that traveled, – man and woman – isolated themselves, just two days after isolation, the person had symptoms that were talking about the possibility of a coronavirus infection. It is according to the approved algorithm, according to the memo the isolation, appealed to the family doctor. Get advice and continued to follow the doctor’s instructions.

29, to night there are certain symptoms that required further consultation in the infectious diseases hospital. Was called “ambulance”, came the brigade, which is defined for the departure and transportation of patients with suspected coronavirus infection, and the patient was taken to the hospital database.

During the medical examination was taken as biological materials for research. Sunday, March 1, was carried out fast testing for influenza a and B. this was followed by testing for influenza by polymerase chain reaction and took samples, which were delivered to the Virology laboratory at the public health Center of Ministry of health

Yesterday I said that we have four suspected cases (three in Kyiv and one in Chernivtsi region – up), today, this suspicion is confirmed one person”.

Additional details: All materials and samples are optionally passed to the world health organization.

The Ministry of health of Ukraine began to work with people who had contact with the patient. According to Lyashko, not much.

Clarification Lyashko: “We know all contact with them, all worked.

The closest contact is his wife as they traveled together, returned together, and together were in isolation. Wife is now in isolation in his apartment and without any symptoms of acute respiratory viral diseases. With her connection to the health care provider – in the case of the onset of symptoms will be sampled for the study, if confirmed, would be hospitalization.

People listened to the recommendations of the Ministry of health that are spelled out in the memo, and on his return from Italy they met with their loved ones, was samosoglasovannye in his apartment.

The patient is in a certain base hospital, his condition is stable. If you look at standards of medical care, it could not be hospitalized, it would be possible to assist and at home. But due to the fact that this is the first time, and our task is to localize and prevent transmission within the country, he is admitted to the hospital.

They traveled on the 21st, the symptoms appeared of the 28th, hospitalization took place on 29 th and March 1 were carried out virological research, which ended late last night. Now the symptoms are: fever dry cough”.