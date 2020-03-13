Coronavirus can cause infertility in men

Coronavirus may cause harm to the reproductive health of men. This conclusion was made by scientists from the Center for reproductive medicine of Tongji hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, writes South China Moring Post.

As noted, the infection may lead to disruption of immune homeostasis in the testes. Doctors recommend that survivors coronavirus men examined to determine if the infection is affecting their fertility.

Such deviation, in turn, can cause orchitis – inflammation of the testicles, which in some cases leads to a lower sperm count and possible infertility.

“For those who have contracted a new virus and plans to become a father, I would advise them to be tested for fertility,” said Qi Guanjun, a doctor from the hospital in Shanghai.

Scientists have also found that the coronavirus Covid-19 can penetrate into cells by combining with the enzyme Ace2, which in large quantities is present in the male genitals.

According to recent reports, the world of recorded 128 343 cases of infection with coronavirus. 68 324 patients were cured and 4 died 720.