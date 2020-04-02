Coronavirus: can one be contaminated by fruits and vegetables ?

Share on Facebook

With the coronavirus raises a lot of questions. For example, during the races and after. Should he wash his fruits and vegetables ?

We ask a lot of questions since the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Frequently asked questions meet all the concerns of the French. One may ask, for example : can we be contaminated by fruits and vegetables ?

The answer is no. For the moment there has been no case of food contamination. Explanation : the virus only survives 3 hours in the open air.

Obviously rules of hygiene are therefore to be respected. The only way to become ill with food is because of the packaging. Hands contaminated with the virus can manipulate the food before you.

ANSES thus recommends to wash with a wipe or a cloth unique damp packaging. Another solution : leave her shopping in the open air for 3 hours before storing anything. The coronavirus may not survive longer.

“Today, no scientific data to suggest that the virus can infect through the digestive tract , “says the health care agency.

The question arises, therefore, with the fruits and vegetables. What ANSES recommends is simply to wash fruit and vegetables before you eat them.

A rule of basic hygiene that avoids to catch without knowing the coronavirus. No need of white vinegar, and especially not bleach as some have been able to do it !

It is enough to simply pass them to the water. Thus, the more of a problem. ANSES recommends that faire cook his food more than 63 degrees so that the virus dies automatically.

For those who want to eat salads, no problem. You just need to wash your food and then peel them. Without the skin no longer any risk of transmission.

If you still have other questions, the website of the ANSES also responds to many of these. A single rule is not to have the coronavirus, taking care and hygiene is very strict.