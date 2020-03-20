Coronavirus: Cardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz will give all of the royalties !

Share on Facebook

The song ” Coronavirus ” DJ iMarkkeyz and Cardi B is in the top 10 of music to the most popular on Apple’s Music. To help people in need, the singer wants to give all his royalties. MCE explains to you all.

It is impossible that you have not already seen the video of Cardi B. You know , the one that panics of the epidemic of the Coronavirus ! Yes, the young woman wanted to share his fears with his fans.

But without wanting to, his concern made the buzz ! The reason for this ? An artist, DJ, iMarkkeyz, resumed the screams that she grows in the movie to make a new piece. Also, it is called ” Coronavirus “.

And the least we can say is that it proved a massive hit ! So it is in the top 10 of the most listened musics on Apple’s Music. But that’s not all ! “Coronavirus” is 1st in the ranking on iTunes in Egypt.

Also, the piece of Cardi B is also in the top of the rankings in Brazil. According to the information of BBC News, the figure in 8th position in the charts of the United States.

Thus, the queen of rap and Dj iMarkkeyz have agreed on the rights that this music will generate. But in view of the current situation, the two singers take a decision. And I must say they have the heart on the hand !

Cardi B wants to help people in need

Ever she could not expect such a result ! Indeed, Cardi B simply wanted to relate to his fans. Finally, she finds herself at the head of the trends. And she will earn money without having to move the little finger.

At the beginning, the rapper american prefers to laugh ! Or even pocketing the money. In fact, the young woman was joking on social networks that she wanted her share of the revenue. Finally, it quickly changes your mind !

Yes, Cardi B does not want to touch anything due to the music ” Coronavirus “. With the agreement of the DJ iMarkkeyz, she decided to donate this money to people in need. And the announcement on Twitter !

“Keep in mind that you will not receive your money straight away… But even in months, there will be families who have financial problems due to layoffs related to the virus. We will make a donation ! “ she says.