Coronavirus “closed” Italy: the authorities have restricted the movement of citizens across the country

“Sent to quarantine” of the Minister of culture of France Franck Riester coronavirus was the cause of the emergency in Italy, where Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte announced the expansion of quarantine measures on the whole national territory, which implies a restriction of movement of citizens.

He stated this at a press conference, broadcast in Facebook.

“Given the latest data, the growth in the number of infections and deaths, we have decided to extend the measures relating to the Lombardy region and some other areas throughout the country,” said Conte.

He said that transportation is possible only for good reasons, including the need for work or family reasons and for health reasons. The new rules come into force on 10 March.

In addition, Conte announced the closure until April 3, all educational institutions in the country.

“We are taking action, which I define as “I stay home”. Recent data on incidence and deaths, as well as people in intensive care units indicate that it is time to change our habits. Everyone must give up something in the name of Italy”, — said the Prime Minister. Conte said that the departure of the Italians abroad is not restricted, but “will continue control of arriving in Italy.”

According to him, the restrictions do not affect public transport, “so that people can continue to get to work.”

where previously had not been infected up to Cyprus. In this regard, the island nation has imposed restrictive measures for the period of the outbreak. In this closed half of all crossing points between the Greek and Turkish part of the island.

