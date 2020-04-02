Coronavirus comes back in: China re-quarantined the whole district, fearing a second…

In the Chinese district Jia (Provincia Henan) with a population of about 640 thousand people, there was a case similar to that which took place in Wuhan: in the city of Luohe arrived infected with a coronavirus 59-the summer local resident.

In this regard, the authorities decided to re-enter in the County quarantine, according to Bloomberg.

From Wednesday to residents of all districts were prohibited from leaving their homes without good reason (you can go just for a job), everyone was obliged to wear medical masks and measure temperature. Of the Jia can’t travel abroad without special permission. Shops and businesses, except hospitals, grocery, and pharmacies closed.

According to authorities, the woman was in contact with one of the local doctors: he and two other physicians from Jia diagnosed COVID-19 — the symptoms of the disease were absent.

Meanwhile, at the end of last week the representative of the state Committee on questions of health of China, the Mi Feng said that the spread of coronavirus infection in China failed to stop after several months of struggle and hard constraints. Life in the cities begins to return to normal mode universal quarantine is removed, open public space.

Recall that scientists from the London school of hygiene and tropical medicine conducted a simulation, which confirmed that strict measures have helped the Wuhan — original epicenter Covid-19 — to cope with an outbreak, and warned against hasty and abrupt withdrawal of restrictions in other countries, vulnerable to infection.

In recent days it was revealed 72 thousand 600 new cases of infection. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was 52 thousand 611 people, an increase of per day for 5 419. The mortality rate increased again and reached 20%. In hospitals and in isolation are 744 thousand 347 cases, including 37 thousand 712 patients in critical condition. Recovered 210 838 patients.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter