Coronavirus “creeps” in Parliament: another “servant of the people” got in infektsionku

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from fraction “the servant of the people” Vladimir Vatras contracted the coronavirus. About this on Sunday said the Deputy head of the faction “people’s Servants” Yevheniya Kravchuk on his page in Facebook.

This is the seventh case of infection among the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

“A coronavirus detected in another MP. A positive test result is received a member of the “servant of the people” Vladimir Vatras” – wrote the Deputy.

Eugene Kravchuk added that her colleague is now in Khmelnytskyi in the infectious diseases hospital. At a meeting of the “public Servants” on Friday, March 27, it was not.

According to the parliamentarian, from the time of the special meeting March 17, Vatras was in isolation at home.

Vladimir Vatrasu 40 years, he is originally from Polonnoe, Khmelnitsky region. In 2019, elected Deputy of the 9 convocation of the party “servant of the people” number 72 in the list as non-partisan. Member of the Committee on legal policy.