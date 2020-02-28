Coronavirus crept towards Ukraine: a case was registered in Belarus

In Belarus confirmed the first case of coronavirus COVID-19. Ill student from Iran. February 22, a young man arrived in Minsk on a flight from Azerbaijan, and before that, as suggested, could visit the regions affected by the outbreak.

On February 27 in the biomaterials of the patient, the laboratory typing was confirmed by the presence of the coronavirus. The very sick and been in contact with persons placed in closed boxes in the infectious diseases hospital in Minsk. In Belarus, saying that the Iranian feels well.

We remind that Belarus, like Ukraine, has recommended its citizens to refrain from visiting Iran. In the middle Eastern country with a new virus type has infected even the political elite. In Iran, officially acknowledged 26 deaths from a new disease. Informally speak about a few dozen deaths.

