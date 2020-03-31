Coronavirus: Decathlon gives 30 000 diving masks to hospitals !

Share on Facebook

Many hospitals lack equipment, the use of masks, Easybreath Decathlon. The brand has decided to give 30 000.

It is a nice gesture of solidarity. Decathlon has taken the decision to give 30 000 masks, EasyBreath , as well as 30 000 diving goggles to the hospital.

Thus, Decathlon decided Monday afternoon to halt the online sales of their diving mask. The goal ? Give to the hospitals.

“We have seen a growth in sales last week. We said stop in order to concentrate the stock on the gift to the caregiver , “says the Voice of the North the spokesperson of the brand.

Some had already noted that the mask could be useful to the hospital. Some hospitals, such as those of Marseilles had already tested this technique to protect themselves.

These 30 000 masks will be distributed to those who need it the most. “We are responding to the requests of the regions most affected. We have also made the provision of rescue services, marine fire brigade of Marseille, nurses in Corsica… ” says Decathlon.

The mask designed for snorkelling and is therefore totally sealed. Suddenly, the droplets that carry the virus may not spread if the health care provider the door.

It must be remembered that France has also begun to make a order ofa billion masks to overcome the lack in hospitals. In the meantime, nurses and other members of the medical corps must find systems D.

The mask Decathlon is a part of it ! The mask could even be used for patients. “In France, the use of the mask Easybreath, is in course of homologation , “says Decathlon.

It could therefore serve as an assistant to respiratory. Only downside : it needs to be complemented by a component made by a 3D printer. This technique is in place in Italy, in France and in Belgium.

A generous gift, but especially not to make the buzz specified by the director of Decathlon Arnaud Gauquelin. “We want to stay at our place. We don’t want to “buzz” with this use of our mask “