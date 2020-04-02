Coronavirus: Decathlon made a donation of 30 000 diving masks to hospitals !

Share on Facebook

Diving masks may help patients with the coronavirus. Decathlon has made a nice gesture by offering 30 000 to hospitals.

The propagation of the coronavirus is so fast that it contaminates more and more. Result, the hospitals are saturated. And the equipment is no longer sufficient !

The nursing staff did not have enough masks to protect themselves as it should be for the coronavirus. And even worse ! The hospitals lack of respirators.

But good news ! The diving masks Decathlon have been the subject of a study. They have therefore been tested as a means of protection against the coronavirus.

And it works very well ! The idea comes from Renato Favero, an Italian doctor. The latter had then contacted a large Italian company.

The goal ? Use of diving masks to make breathing masks in an emergency.

And as strange as it may be … Thees products Easybreath Decathlon are the case ! And for good reason ! They cover the whole face. And they are airtight.

An idea very useful against the coronavirus

Something that is very useful for the nursing staff. Finally, it can be equipped as it should be. And this, in order to fight against the coronavirus.

Mays the products of Decathlon go like hotcakes ! The brand has therefore announced a good news for the medical profession.

“We have seen a significant growth in the sales last week. We preferred to stop. In order to concentrate the stock on the gift for the caregiver “, has explained a spokesman for the company.

A beautiful gesture isn’t it ! Decathlon in will distribute 30 000. And that’s not all ! The brand will also offer 30 000 glasses swimming-pool with French hospitals most affected by the coronavirus.

One thing is for sure, Decathlon expects nothing in return. Not even the recognition. This was, therefore, declared Arnaud Gauquelin. The general director of the teaches.

“We want to stay at our place. We don’t want to make buzz with this use of our mask. “