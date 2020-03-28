Coronavirus defeated: Tom Hanks is back in the USA (photo)

Friday, March 27, the famous American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson returned to the US from Australia, where they were in isolation due to the coronavirus. As already reported “facts”, the winner of two awards “Oscar” became the first movie star, who found COVID-19. Hanks and Wilson first put in the hospital, when their health has improved, was discharged, but with the condition that they will strictly observe quarantine at home.

Tom was in Australia filming a movie about the life and work of Elvis Presley. Hanks got the role of Tom Parker nicknamed the Colonel, who was a constant Manager of the king of rock-n-roll for many years. The picture takes a famous Australian Director Baz Luhrmann (“the Great Gatsby”). When Tom got sick, Baz stopped the process. The Director said that the film crew will return to work only along with Hanks.

Since regular flights between Australia and the United States in connection with the pandemic is suspended, Tom and Rita took a private jet, which took them to Los Angeles. Home wife drove my Range Rover SUV. Hanks was driving.

The mood at Tom and Rita’s, judging by the photos, is excellent. They stood in the struggle with the coronavirus, which was detected in them 11 Mar. Hanks urged their fans to adhere to strict rules of isolation and to care for each other. The actor stressed that he on their own experience convinced of the effectiveness of this method.

Hanks and Wilson is not the only movie star who contracted the coronavirus. COVID-19 also found Olga Kurylenko. A native of Berdyansk, which has for many years lived in London and active in films, held in isolation for almost two weeks. New tests showed that she had coronavirus is no more.

Went to the quarantine and the popular British actor Idris Elba. He has the disease is mild, but the star of “the Wire” and “Luther” doesn’t want to risk infecting other people.

Popular American actor mark Blum died in new York on 70-m to year of life from complications caused by a coronavirus.

