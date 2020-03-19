Coronavirus: do not pull more on the joints of cannabis to your friends !

Share on Facebook

The cannabis, it is wrong. But in a time of sars coronavirus, it is worse : shoot at multiple joints allows the transmission of the virus.

The containment, the coronavirus, the boredom…… The urge to smoke joints with friends can happen. But smoking cannabis can give the virus. MCETV says it all.

Smoking kills, it is read everywhere… but we didn’t know that smoking could kill like that. Share joints with friends could relax in the midst of stress. But this would be an absurd idea.

Nurses and doctors are battling to save thousands of lives. The Coronavirus causes huge health problems. Shoot the same joints or the same fags – a friend can cause damage.

The Coronavirus is transmitted through droplets. Therefore, by saliva. When you’re shooting on the same joints as a buddy, you send your saliva. Therefore, droplets. So maybe the Coronavirus.

Seal and Coronavirus : small causes, big effects

Worst : some patients are ” healthy carriers “. They have the Coronavirus without the develop. And they give it. A friend in perfect health can make you sick without knowing it.

Another problem is the smoke. Cigarette smoke is toxic, of the joints also. ” The Covid-19 is a respiratory disease “, recalls an association of pro-cannabis. The smoke can lead to tension and fatigue in lung “.

Of lung problems, transmission problems : if there is a time to not smoke joints, it is now. The coronavirus forces France, Italy and the United States to stay locked up, it is necessary to pay attention.

Thousands of French are suffering from Coronavirus. The government limits the encounter between people since Tuesday noon. But can not prevent the encounters between neighbours.

So, if you need to fill out a paper to get out, do not go out to see friends. Even less for smoking a few joints with them. This small moment could cause a big problem : the survival of the Coronavirus.