Coronavirus does not spare the stars: another teammate Ronaldo is infected with COVID-19

Coronavirus cruel ruthless not only to the stars of show business, but also to the well-known athletes. So, the second infected with the coronavirus identified a player in Turin’s Juventus team which is the champion of Italy for the last eight years. Now, after defender Daniele Abuse COVID-19 diagnosed in midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

This was reported on the official website of the club.

“Blaise Matuidi has passed medical tests that revealed him positive for coronavirus”, — is told in the message.

In the club I hasten to reassure fans that since March 11, a player is in voluntary quarantine at home and will continue to follow the prescribed medical regime.

“He is healthy and has no symptoms,” — said in the message.

Recall that Matuidi is in favour of Juventus in 2017. Prior to that, he was a player with PSG. In 2018, the midfielder became the world champion in the national team of France.

Shortly after reports of a positive response to coronavirus Matuidi owners Juventus donated 10 million euros to fight the consequences of the pandemic COVID-19.

“The Agnelli family made a 10 million Euro in the Department of civil protection to combat the pandemic at the national level, and to meet local social and medical needs in the cities of Turin and Piedmont”, — said in a statement also posted on the official website of Juventus.

As you know, the Italian League at the moment, interrupted by the spread of coronavirus.

