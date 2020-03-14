Coronavirus forces: trump announced the introduction in the USA state of emergency

US President, Donald trump has decided not to limit the suspension for a month of taking passengers from Europe and imposed a nationwide state of emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus. The announcement of the American leader did on Friday at a specially convened White house press conference, reports Fox news.

“I officially declare today a national emergency. This measure gives access to the allocation of $ 50 billion — a significant funds — for States, territories, and local authorities to combat this disease,” said trump.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

A state of emergency imposed for a month, from 13 March to 13 April.

The American media explained that the emergency mode will allow to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles to the allocation of funds from the Federal budget to local authorities and administrations of the States. Due to the fact that in Ukraine, the first recorded fatal case of coronavirus COVID-19, Ukraine imposes emergency measures, including closing the border. The checkpoints on the border, closed since March 16.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter