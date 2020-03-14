Coronavirus forces: trump announced the introduction in the USA state of emergency

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Коронавирус вынуждает: Трамп объявил о введении в США режима чрезвычайной ситуации

US President, Donald trump has decided not to limit the suspension for a month of taking passengers from Europe and imposed a nationwide state of emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus. The announcement of the American leader did on Friday at a specially convened White house press conference, reports Fox news.

“I officially declare today a national emergency. This measure gives access to the allocation of $ 50 billion — a significant funds — for States, territories, and local authorities to combat this disease,” said trump.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

A state of emergency imposed for a month, from 13 March to 13 April.

The American media explained that the emergency mode will allow to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles to the allocation of funds from the Federal budget to local authorities and administrations of the States. Due to the fact that in Ukraine, the first recorded fatal case of coronavirus COVID-19, Ukraine imposes emergency measures, including closing the border. The checkpoints on the border, closed since March 16.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article