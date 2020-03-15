Coronavirus found in a newborn baby

In London, the newborn child was diagnosed with coronavirus.

About it reports The Guardian.

The child’s mother for a few days before delivery was taken to hospital with suspected pneumonia. The test results of the mother confirmed the presence of coronavirus.

A few minutes after birth also did an analysis on Covid-19, which was positive.

It is not known when the boy had been infected in the womb or at birth. The child remains in the University hospital of North middlesex in prison, and the mother was transferred to a specialized infectious center.

Staff is closely in contact with the mother and baby, recommended to self-isolate.