Coronavirus found in a newborn baby

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Коронавирус обнаружили у новорожденного ребенка

In London, the newborn child was diagnosed with coronavirus.

About it reports The Guardian.

The child’s mother for a few days before delivery was taken to hospital with suspected pneumonia. The test results of the mother confirmed the presence of coronavirus.

A few minutes after birth also did an analysis on Covid-19, which was positive.

It is not known when the boy had been infected in the womb or at birth. The child remains in the University hospital of North middlesex in prison, and the mother was transferred to a specialized infectious center.

Staff is closely in contact with the mother and baby, recommended to self-isolate.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article