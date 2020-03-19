Coronavirus found in relative MP

Second case of coronavirus recorded in a woman who is a member of the family of the first patient in the Kiev region – people’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Sergey Shakhov.

This was reported by the Kyiv regional state administration in Facebook.

“In the Kiev region confirmed the second case of coronavirus. It’s a woman, a member of the family of the first patient in the Kiev region. Now their condition doctors assessed as moderate severity”, – stated in the message.

In addition, it is reported that in the region reported 5 cases of suspected disease. Of these, 2 persons were hospitalized in Bila Tserkva, 2 – in Kiev Svyatoshinsky district, 1 – in Brovary, which has not been confirmed.