Coronavirus had reached the last of the EU countries not yet affected by the epidemic

Коронавирус добрался до последней в ЕС страны, еще не охваченной эпидемией

In Cyprus, where until recently not been sick with coronavirus, confirmed two cases of infection COVID-19. Reported by CNA.

Cyprus has introduced restrictive measures for the period of the outbreak. Was closed half of all crossing points between the Greek and Turkish part of the island.

From European countries outside the EU, coronavirus not detected in Albania and Montenegro.

Recall that in Europe the largest number of cases observed in Italy — 5883. Isolated cases have been reported in Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine.

The world health organization recalled the important rules of conduct for the prevention of infection COVID-19.

