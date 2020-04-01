Coronavirus has claimed the life of former President “Marseilles”

By Maria Batterbury

Коронавирус унес жизнь экс-президента «Марселя»

Pandemic coronavirus has claimed the life of 68-year-old former President of football club “Marseille” Pape Diouf, head of the French club in 2005 — 2009.

According to La Provence, a businessman had to go from Senegal to France on Tuesday evening, but his condition deteriorated. He died in a hospital in Dakar from the effects of coronavirus infection.

In France, Diouf moved to the age of 18 from the African country of Chad and began his career as a journalist. He later retrained as a sports journalist, a huge focus on the local football club, whose President became after a while.

Also Diouf was a football agent. His most famous clients was a Pain Basile and Joseph-Antoine bell.

Under Pope Dife “Marcel” won “silver” of the championship of France and twice played in the final of the national Cup.

Photo of FC “Marseille”

Maria Batterbury

