Coronavirus has hit the richest: the day they lost 139 billion

Monday, February 24, the 500 richest people in the world have lost a total of 139 billion U.S. dollars per day. Largest with Oct 2016 stock drop caused by the epidemic of the coronavirus.

According to the American Bloomberg Agency, that affected Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. The founder of Amazon and CEO of LVMH, which produces luxury items have become poorer by $ 4.8 billion each.

Spanish businessman Amancio Ortega, who belongs to the group Inditex, which includes several companies producing and selling clothing, including Zara, lost per day to $ 4 billion.

The rest of the billionaires included in the top ten rankings of the richest people in the world, has suffered a loss of at least $ 2.3 billion each.

