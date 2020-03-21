Despite the fact that the protective cloth masks are made from very bad materials and are not always effective against viruses, many people still continue to wear them. And in some cases it causes certain inconveniences: for example, in Hubei province, where he started to spread around the world koramangala, the entrance to some medical schools are controlled by the facial recognition system, but it is powerless in the case, when most people are wearing masks.

To require employees to wear masks in a pandemic also makes no sense.

In such conditions, the engineers of the company Hanwang dealing with means of biometric identification, have managed to create a system that can recognize people’s faces in masks in 95% of cases. On this edition of the Financial Times said the head of the company lei Juan.

New algorithms for voice recognition systems have improved so that they can make assumptions about how does not the closed face will look when they put on the protective mask. Receiving data from the camera, the algorithm compares the “draped” persons not only with original images of people from an existing database but is generated on the basis of these images of faces into virtual masks. The whole recognition process when it lasts less than a second.

The learning algorithm was carried out on two data sets. The first pictures were included 2000 employees Hanwang, which was photographed with an open face and various masks. The second, more ambitious set consisted of images of the six million people without masks and in them (in this case, superimposed on the original image with the help of artificial intelligence).

In the near future a new system can be implemented for recognition of nurses in the hospitals of Hubei province — there is the city of Wuhan, which kicked off flash Covid-19. Also it certainly will get the police and the main client of the company Hanwang listed the Ministry of public security of China, which already actively uses recognition algorithms.

for the use of medical masks. In particular, healthy people should wear a mask only if they assist the person with suspected infection COVID-19. And for those who cough or sneeze, wear a mask necessary.

