Coronavirus: how to download the certificate as to overriding mandatory ?

On 16 march, the containment measures have been imposed by the State. Now, it will be necessary to obtain a certificate override to get out.

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the President of the Republic has ordered containment is strict. It is therefore necessary to have a certificate of derogation to justify the lower displacement. MCE TV explains to you all !

Such is the statement made by the President of the Republic. At noon, the French population must, therefore, remained confined.

The coronavirus implies, therefore, travel very reduced. Few people are allowed to go out. Only those who work. And those who care for them. But also those who do their shopping. And those who do sports.

Stringent measures. That have therefore been put in place following the non-compliance of the above rules by Emmanuel Macron.

A new situation for the French ! The head of State said six times : ” Ne are in the war. “

This containment measure will have 15 days for the moment. And this could be renewable ! And this ! Depending on the progress of the coronavirus.

One thing is for sure ! All travel must be justified. And yes ! The French had to bring this famous certificate. This is required in case of control.

Coronavirus : The certificate of displacement derogatory

But then the question arises ! Where can we obtain it ? This certification is therefore available for download on the website of the ministry of the Interior.

And for those who don’t have a printer … No problem ! You can also write yourself. Phew !

For it ! Nothing more simple ! Therefore, you must check the reason of your travel. And yes ! This can be related to four reasons. MCE TV you the list below !

The first justifies all the work-related movement. And for good reason ! For some people, telecommuting is, therefore, impossible. These persons therefore do not have the choice to go there.

The second regards rather the routes in case ofpurchase of first necessity. In this list, there are the races. But not that ! The drugs party !

The movement for “health reasons” are also in this list. To be more clear ! This involves those who attend to the frail. But also for the care of children.

And finally, the last reason for this statement is related to the short movements. Close to home. This means for the individual sport. And more ! The needs of pet… Ban his jog as a group !