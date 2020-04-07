Coronavirus: how to make masks home without sewing ?

Share on Facebook

Now, the experts recommend wearing a mask, even home made, to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Here’s how to make them.

The experts have decided : it is better to wear a mask, even home made, for your travel exceptional. Yes, all means are good to protect against the coronavirus. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

To address the epidemic of coronavirus, experts préconisent wearing a mask. Nevertheless, we know in France there’s a shortage of masks !

To brave the shortage, the medical profession recommendsto opt for alternative home-made. Therefore, it is time to get out the good old tricks of DIY, to fight against the coronavirus.

Yes, there are many tricks to overcome the lack of masks in france. Finally, it is not easy to make a mask-free and efficient sewing.

However, watch out, these masks DIY does in no case replace the filter masks. On the other hand, this will prevent you from projecting of saliva by talking to them, and, therefore, the risk of transmitting the sars coronavirus.

Whatever Emma climbed up a tutorial very well done, simple and effective, to create your own mask. Here are the highlights…

Coronavirus: the tutorials to create their own masks

To do this, use a fabric as a scarf, a bandana, or even an old T-shirt that you do not put more. Then, be sure to have two elastic bands.

Cut out your garment and fold it so as to have a rectangle uniform. Then, tie the two ends with your elastic, such as a foil.

Fold then the ends, and use an elastic to place it behind your ears. Neither more nor less !

For optimal use, we recommend that you also combine the masks with all the gestures and barriers. Because the mask alone will not protect you from the coronavirus.

Namely, sneeze into their elbow and wash their hands, with gel or soap, or both, it is much more effective. Do not hesitate to follow the video below to follow the tutorial step.

On this, protect yourself ! And stay home, as much as possible.