Coronavirus in China comes to naught: for the day COVID-19 has infected 11 people

In China, the number of victims of coronavirus that is spread worldwide over the past day has increased by 13 people, the number infected increased by 11, still 1430 persons cured and discharged from hospitals. On Saturday announced the State Affairs Committee of health of China, reports TASS.

The total number of the number of cases in China, according to the authorities, has reached 80 824 people recovered 65 541, died 3189.

In Hubei province for the last day recorded four new cases of infection, all of them in the centre region of Wuhan, which began pandemic. The number of deaths in Hubei in the past day has increased by 13 (ten of them recorded in Wuhan), up to 3075. The number recovered in the province rose to 52 943.

At the same time in other countries dangerous disease is gaining strength. So, the number of cases infected with coronavirus new type in the Republic of Korea increased by 107 and reached the 8086, including 72 fatalities.

On Saturday announced the Center for control and disease prevention under the Ministry of health of the country. This will simplify the process of allocation of funds from the Federal budget to the authorities of cities and States to fight the spread of the virus.

