For the past day in China recorded 38 deaths due to the coronavirus, which who says is more dangerous than normal influenza, and 119 new cases of infection.

On Wednesday announced the State Affairs Committee of health of China, reports TASS.

At the same time, during the day 2 652 people were discharged from hospitals.

Thus, the number recovered per day at a 22 times higher than the number of cases.

Despite the promising statistics, the number of deaths from pneumonia new type remains high 2 981.

It is reported that in the Central Hubei province — the epicenter of the outbreak — was recorded 115 new cases, of which 114 in the city of Wuhan. The total number of cases reached 25 905 (22 368 in Wuhan). The number of deaths in Hubei has increased by 37 2 871 (2 282 in Wuhan). More than 38,5 thousand people in the province of cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the Committee, a total of close contact with sick people in China had 666 397 people, of whom 36 432 are under medical supervision.

since cases of HIV were recorded in 74 countries, and more than one hundred countries he has not yet reached.

