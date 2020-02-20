Coronavirus in China, “killed” more than 2,100 people

In China, in recent days the number of victims of coronavirus COVID-19 increased to 2 118. It is reported by the national health Commission of the PRC.

Thus, the number of infected in China reached a peak point – 74 576 people. The virus affects about 56 303 people, more than 11 thousand are in serious condition. But, about 16 thousand people have recovered and returned home.

A day of new infections identified 394 cases, and 114 deaths. And also, about 1 779 people have been able to recover.

In Hong Kong the number of infected is growing rapidly. So, has infected about 65 people, two of them died. And also, Taiwan has infected 24 people.