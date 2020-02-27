Coronavirus in China: the number of deaths per day fell by 23

In China, the number of victims of the new coronavirus, which first appeared in Georgia and Norway, amounted to 2744 of the person, and the number of infected since the outbreak of pneumonia exceeded 78,4 thousand reported Thursday the State Committee on questions of hygiene and of health of China, reports TASS.

On Wednesday, the Agency was informed about more than 78 thousand infected, 2715 victims and over 29.7 thousand recovered.

According to updated figures, the official number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country is 3.49% instead of 3.47% the previous day.

The daily number of newly identified cases of infection rose by 27, making 433 the number recorded for the last day of deaths fell by 23 to 29.

At the same time recovered the country for more than 32.4 thousand

Among the regions in number of infected at the first place is the Central Hubei province, where was about 65.5 thousand infected persons, of which 2.6 thousand died, recovered in the order of 23.2 thousand is followed by Guangdong province (South), where sick over 1.3 thousand people, Henan (center) and Zhejiang (East), each of which were more than 1,2 thousand cases of infection.

Over the past day in the territory a significant proportion of the regions of the mainland not found any new infected.

In Beijing the number of infected was estimated at 400 people, of whom 235 were discharged from the hospital, and died four.

In the South China province of Hainan , the situation finally stabilized, the share of discharged from hospitals is 76% of 168 cases, five people died, others are still undergoing treatment.

According to the latest official data, under the supervision of physicians in the country are over 71,5 thousand people who had close contact with infected people. In China, there are more than 2.3 thousand people quarantined with suspected virus. According to doctors, more than 8.3 thousand people infected in the country are in serious condition.



At the same time in the world the number of cases infected with coronavirus has risen to 166 82, died 2804 people and recovered 32 845 — such data leads the website wordometer.

the volunteer who picked up the coronavirus on the cruise liner Diamond Princess in Japan. Studies conducted at the Medical center of the University of Nebraska (UNMC) in Omaha.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter