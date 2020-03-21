Coronavirus in Europe: Austria and Poland have announced the extension of the quarantine to 13 April

Friday, March 20, the number of infected COVID-19 in the world exceeded 272 thousand people. Of them died on 11 thousand 300 patients. The mortality rate increased by one percent and is now at 11%. Recovered and discharged from hospitals 90 thousand 618 people. In very serious and critical condition are 7 796 infected.

“FACTS” has prepared an overview of the main developments in different countries related to the pandemic.

USA

The state Department urged all American citizens residing abroad immediately to return home. Americans urged to abandon planned trips abroad. “If you decide on an international trip, your travel plans can be very seriously broken, and you may have to stay outside of the United States for an unlimited time. This also applies to those who do not wish to return”, — reads the statement of the state Department.

From the President of the United States Donald trump during a press conference in the White house didn’t sustain nerves. The head of state lashed out at the NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander, who asked the hard question. Trump said that the government ordered to purchase “millions of units” of the drug from malaria, which, as he argued earlier, has been effective in the treatment of infected COVID-19. In this case, leading experts from different countries, including the US, have stressed that it is not proven and that such statements to be premature.

Alexander, referring to Trump, said: “In the US, 200 people have died, 14 of thousands sick, and millions live in fear. And now you say this scared the Americans that there is a cure? You are cheating them…”

Trump’s eyes narrowed, he turned red. Looking at the journalist, the President said: “I Think this is a disgusting question. And you’re a terrible reporter! And I think that now you are a very bad signal to the American people. The Americans are looking for answers, they need hope. And you and all your NBC try to buy the sensation…”

Meanwhile, the Governor of California Gavin Newsom and his government announced the introduction of strict quarantine on the entire state, with a population of approximately 40 million people. Local residents are allowed to leave home only to work, to the pharmacy, to the doctor, to the supermarket. Gyms, cinemas, bars, restaurants, clubs decided to close. Cafes and restaurants are entitled to serve clients take-out only. In California identified more than a thousand infected died 19 people. In the United States identified 18 thousand 121 cases of infection with coronavirus. For the last day added 4 new 332 infected. Died 233 of the patient. For March 20, there were 23 new death from the coronavirus.

GERMANY

Germany March 20, surpassed Iran as the total number of infected and climbed to fourth place in the world. In Germany, identified 19 848 thousand infected. The increase in days was 4 528 cases. 20 died March 23 patients. To this day, there were 44 cases with a fatal outcome. This is a very sharp jump. Federal lands of Germany have continued to impose severe restrictions on social activity. March 20, in Rhineland-Palatinate closed room. It is forbidden to assemble in groups of more than five people. In Baden-württemberg banned gatherings of more than three people. From March 21 in the land will be closed all restaurants. Federal authorities urged Germans to observe a quarantine. If part of the population will continue to violate imposed by the government of Angela Merkel measures, Berlin threatened to impose round-the-clock curfew. This means a strict ban on the appearance on the streets.

AUSTRIA

Austria became the first country in Europe to officially prodleva quarantine and strict restrictive measures against the pandemic to 13 April. In the new term got all the Easter holidays. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz stressed that it remains in force all measures imposed earlier on March 16. Schools are closed and most shops. Residents allowed to go out only to work, for groceries or medications, as well as to assist other people. In Austria for March 20 was added 312 new cases of infection with coronavirus. The total number of infected is now 2 491 people. This is a very low mortality. Was just the six of the deceased patients.

ROMANIA

The Romanian authorities have toughened punishment for violations of the regime of emergency imposed in the country on March 16. Now such actions are considered criminal offence and punished by imprisonment for a term of three to 15 years! While in Romania the number of infected is 308 people and there is no single case with a fatal outcome. 20 Mar identified 31 new media coronavirus.

POLAND

The Polish government followed the example of the Austrian authorities. Quarantine is here extended to 13 April and will take over Easter, which the majority of poles celebrated this year on April 12. Closed kindergartens, schools, universities. March 20 was introduced epidemic. Under Polish law, this entitles the heads of local governments to give direct orders to physicians and other persons who are directly linked to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Also increased six times the penalties for violation of quarantine. In recalculation on the European currency, they are now 6 800 euros. In Poland identified 425 infected. For the last day (March 20) added 70 new cases. Died five people.

ITALY

Italy remains the world leader both in the number of new infections and deaths. 20 March in this country has died 627 infected with a coronavirus. The total number of deaths in Italy from COVID-19 is now 5 986 people. Infected since the epidemic began 47 thousand 21 people. On this sad indicator Italy is second only to China, where it was found 80 thousand 967 cases. Mar 20, Italian authorities have closed all ports to foreign cruise liners. Stop all shipping companies of the country. Italian ships, while at sea, must immediately return to port to have their full teams passed the tests COVID-19. People with a positive result isolated for 14 days.

GEORGIA

The government of Georgia ordered from March 21 to stop air communication with all countries. All citizens of the Republic, returning home from abroad, must undergo 14-day quarantine. On the borders with Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia quickly established a special quarantine zone.

New data on the Ukraine announced the evening of 20 March, the Ministry of health. In our country the number of infections has increased markedly.

