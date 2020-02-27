Coronavirus in Italy: the carnival closed early, and Armani held a fashion show without an audience

The carnival of Venice. Photo: Getty Images

In Venice (Italy) cancelled the carnival due to fears of the spread of coronavirus.

This was announced by the Governor of the Veneto region Luca ZAIA, reports the Agency dpa.

We took drastic measures. These measures include the cancellation of the carnival and even more”, — said the Governor.

According to local authorities, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the North-Eastern region increased to 19. Among them, two elderly people are in the hospital of Venice.

Note that the carnival of Venice began February 8, with a water parade at one of the canals. The celebration traditionally ends with Fat Tuesday, which this year falls on February 25.

In addition, the new collection show of fashion house of Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Milan was held without spectators.

According to Vogue, the designer decided to have a Sunday show without the participation of visitors from-for fear of the spread of coronavirus.

In a press-service of the fashion house said that the designer wanted to protect people and not put them at risk of infection, which can occur in a crowded place.

Giorgio Armani. Photo: Getty Images

We will add that everyone could watch live stream of the show on the website of the fashion house, as well as in social networks of the brand.

Also, local authorities closed schools and asked residents to stay home.