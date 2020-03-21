Coronavirus in joy: the model took advantage of the empty city to shoot in lingerie (photo)

Distribution COVID-19 led to the fact that in the United States are closing institutions and entertainment venues, and restaurants just for the food delivery. All this obviously brings a lot of problems for ordinary Americans, but at the same time, among them there are those for whom such a development in the joy.

For example, fashion blogger and model Rachel Lynch took advantage of the empty due to the coronavirus to new York for a photo shoot in lingerie.

The series of images appeared in her Instagram account, writes “Lenta.ru”.

During the shoot she posed in a translucent lingerie set with pink lace British brand Agent Provocateur.

She is also wearing bodily pantyhose and white high heel sandals. Her image complements the wings of “angels” Victoria’s Secret long pink gloves.

“Most likely, this is the first and last time I use the metro”, — has signed one of the publications Lynch.

Subscribers girls admired her appearance.

“You’re perfect!”, “The angel who descended from heaven”, “you Look incredible,” they wrote. However, some expressed outrage in the comments: “What the hell are you doing?”, “Great time to be photographed in the subway”, “I Hope this was filmed a few weeks ago,”they write.

The newspaper reminds that in March celebrities have set a trend for photos in skimpy outfits during the lockdown that occurred due to pandemic coronavirus. For example, the star of the reality show Love Island Megan Barton-Hanson (Megan Barton-Hanson) posted a frame in which she is depicted in pink pajamas unbuttoned Louis Vuitton off her chest.

