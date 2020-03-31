Coronavirus in Kazakhstan fell ill the whole family of 8 people

In Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan contracted the coronavirus eight people from one family.

It is reported by Sputnik Kazakhstan.

Age of family members ranges from six to 45 years. The region has the diagnosis of “coronavirus infection” is confirmed in 18 patients. Three of the patients are children up to 14 years. The doctors also found and took control 388 contact persons, 101 of them were in close contact with sick people.

In Kazakhstan, 336 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Two patients died, 21 were cured. Nur-Sultan and Alma-ATA are forbidden to go outside unless absolutely necessary. The police conduct raids and identify violators who have to pay fines and arrests. On the outskirts of cities are military checkpoints. They will monitor compliance with quarantine measures with the help of drones.