Coronavirus in Kiev: the first details about the infected

In Kiev, two people were infected with coronavirus. The detailed information about infected. About them says Vitali Klitschko.

One of the patients – a young student in Kiev, who had contact with a sick lady who died from the coronavirus in the Zhytomyr region. Guy visited her granddaughter women. He is now on treatment at the Alexander hospital in the capital.

The second case is a womanwho recently visited one of the resorts in France. Now she is in isolation, under medical supervision and receives treatment at home.

We will remind, in Ukraine, there are 7 confirmed cases of coronavirus. In addition, also in Ukraine, recorded the first death from covid-19. The victim was a woman from Zhytomyr region. Later in Chernivtsi died another woman.