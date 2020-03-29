Coronavirus in Russia: Moscow residents were forbidden to leave their homes

Moscow authorities have gone on emergency measures in connection with the spread of the coronavirus. So, starting March 30, all residents of the Russian capital, regardless of the age, the mode input isolation. We will remind that recently President Putin has invited the G20 leaders to lift the sanctions because of the pandemic coronavirus.

To leave the apartment is permitted only in certain cases:

to buy food and medicines in the nearest store and the pharmacy;

for commuting (if you are required to work);

walking Pets at a distance not exceeding 100 meters from the house.

In the coming days to get out of the house will be by special permit only, which will give the Government of Moscow.

Similar restrictions imposed and the Governor of Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov.

We will remind, the Russian government decided to close the borders of the Russian Federation from midnight March 30. Will be temporarily restricted movement through road, rail, pedestrian, river and mixed checkpoints, as well as through the overland section of the Russian-Belarusian border.

The total number of infected people in Russia is 1 in 264. March 28 was the first recorded death from the coronavirus outside of Moscow. One patient died in the Orenburg region, the other in St. Petersburg.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter