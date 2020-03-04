Coronavirus in the UK: Johnson is ready to use military

Wednesday, March 4, the Minister of health of Poland Lukasz Shumovsky confirmed the first case of infection with coronavirus COVID-19 in the country. The patient was hospitalized in the city of Zielona góra, located in the West of the Republic. His condition is good.

According to the 4 March all over the world have recorded 93 526 cases of infection with coronavirus. Died 3 204 patients. Recovered 51 031 people. In severe or critical condition of the 6 772 infected. In China , the epidemic has gone on recession. 3 March was recorded only 131 new case. It is the smallest figure for the time of the epidemic.

But dramatically increased the number of infected in South Korea. Authorities blame the sect “Temple of the tabernacle of the testimony Sinh-change”, whose leader Lee man Hee refused to temporarily cancel the mass rites. This led to the fact that members of the sect were the main distributors COVID-19. Lee man Hee, and 11 of his closest aides filed a lawsuit. They are accused of killing, causing harm and violating the law on the control of spread of infectious diseases. 88-year-old sect leader held a press conference during which he apologized and knelt down. In South Korea, the coronavirus was diagnosed in 5 621 man, 33 patients died.

The governments of various countries have continued to impose severe measures to stop the epidemic. COVID-19 already detected in 81 countries, including Ukraine. The greatest number infected is seen in China, South Korea, Italy (2 502) and Iran (2 336 people).

British Airways has canceled passenger flights in the United States and back. The British government on 3 March unveiled a plan for combating coronavirus. At the moment, the country recorded 51 cases. The coronavirus has made adjustments even in the attire of Queen Elizabeth II. According to experts, the epidemic could affect 20 percent of the working population of Britain, that is one in five. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to use the military in combating COVID-19. If necessary, will be canceled mass events, including football matches. Addresses the issue of the temporary closure of cinemas.

Cinemas are now significant losses worldwide. In China they were closed already in mid-February. The Studio contemplating on how to change the schedule of the Prime Minister, to reduce the loss. According to conservative projections, because of the coronavirus film distributors around the world will be missing in 2020 at least $ 5 billion. Fans of James bond’s call to postpone the planned premiere of the 25th film about agent 007 since the beginning of April for the summer.

In Germany abolished the International book fair in Leipzig. In Switzerland refused to conduct the International motor show in Geneva.

