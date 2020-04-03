Today in hospitals are almost 400 patients with СOVID-19. As of April 2 coronavirus in Ukraine revealed that 57 children. This is stated in the message of the public health Center in Facebook.

It is reported that the coronavirus was confirmed in 57 of 747 children and adults. In hospitals are 398 patients, 15 of them on a ventilator.

“The largest proportion of cases among persons between 30 and 60 years is 60.7%”, – stated in the message.

According to official data, recorded 20 deaths. Among the dead are 15 women and 5 men. Most of them are people aged 50 years.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus recovered 13 people – repeated laboratory tests revealed no virus in the body.