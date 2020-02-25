Coronavirus in Ukraine: the country’s tightened control over passengers from Italy

Monday, February 24, the Ukrainian border guards stepped up surveillance of passengers arriving to Ukraine from Italy. About it reports a press-the Secretary of the state border service Andrey Demchenko, reports UNIAN.

“We are aware of the situation that is emerging in Italy, so we have increased surveillance of passengers arriving from Italy as air transport, and through the checkpoints on the borders with EU countries” – said Demchenko.

According to the speaker of the gpsu, the guards visually monitoring the state of health of such passengers.

“If we have any doubts, we advise such people to go to doctors or, of course, if citizens are to declare bad health, then the place will be immediately called medical staff,” – said Demchenko.

“This information is communicated to all our units to consider in their work with the registration of citizens on the border,” – said Demchenko.