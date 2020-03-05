Coronavirus in Ukraine: the schools are preparing for a possible epidemic
As of March 4, Ukraine was hospitalized six people. Because of this, in schools of Kiev decided to introduce greater control over the health of children. This was announced at a press briefing in the city hall of Kiev, transmit Podrobnosti.
The Deputy mayor of Kiev Valentine Andrievskii reported that the reasons for panic, as the capital prepared.
- “Five minutes of health.” They will be conducted for students before and after class, and tell about personal hygiene.
- In every school and kindergartens have a sufficient number of thermometers. Children who complain of feeling unwell, daily check the temperature. .
- Increased control and restriction of access to educational institutions for parents as well as strangers.
- An increase in the frequency of wet cleaning, ventilation, cleansing of surfaces, furniture and door handles.
- Disinfection of the premises. All schools and kindergartens bought disinfectants and cleaning agents. Also strengthened the regime of hand washing.
- All educational institutions in the Kyiv daily report on the number of missing children.