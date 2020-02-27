Coronavirus in Ukraine: who are in the risk zone

In Ukraine, the modeled risk groups who are more susceptible to coronavirus. The main situation centre at the Council of national security and defense Council (NSDC) has established risk analysis and modeling possible spread of the coronavirus COVID-2019. About this BAGNET learned from the press service of the NSDC.

In the area of lowest risk are those aged 10 to 39 years for which the indicator of the probability of the disease is 0.2%.

For 40-49 year old respectively 0,3%; for 50-59-year-old is 1.3%; for 60 to 69-year – 3,4%, for 70-79-year-old was 7.8%.

At risk are the elderly aged 80+, for them this figure is 13.5%.