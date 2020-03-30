Coronavirus in Ukraine: who will be denied admission

The Ministry of health of Ukraine has updated the standard of medical care for patients with coronavirus infection. Now to hospitalize patients will only in a condition of average weight and heavy. Patients with mild symptoms of the disease will be shumoizolyatsiya under the supervision of doctors. This was at the briefing said the chief sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko, transmit Podrobnosti.

“From today (March 29) Ukraine will operate under the new standards of medical assistance… We expect the implementation of clinical screening. That is, admission to hospital will be patients in the moderate and severe course of illness. All others will be treated on an outpatient basis under the supervision of the medical-sanitary control”, – said Lyashko.

Chief sanitary doctor added that to date, specific treatment for coronavirus infection does not exist, symptomatic treatment. Worldwide, doctors are still experimenting with various drugs. In Ukraine the advanced group of doctors and scientists will study foreign experience to establish the best treatment regimen.