Coronavirus infected up to 70% humanity: the scientist startled forecast

An epidemic of a new type of coronavirus COVID-19 holds, and the year after that deadly disease to infection from 40 to 70 percent of mankind.

This “prediction” was shared by Harvard University epidemiologist Marc Lipsitz. It is reported by Atlantic reports.

According to him, in the future, many of the infected people will not experience such serious consequences of the disease and do not even manifest any symptoms. Therefore, according to the doctor, the virus cannot be stopped.

“Viruses, like SARS, MERS and avian flu, the result was partially localized, because they were more intensive and had a higher mortality rate,” he added Lipsitz.

He also recalled that in the first months of the swine flu epidemic H1N1 was like him die every tenth patient. Until it became clear that most of the infected were carrying the disease on their feet and didn’t even go to a doctor. And when these cases are added to the overall statistics, the mortality rate instantly fell to 0.1%.

According to the epidemiologist from Harvard, this indicator COVID-19 is inferior to its predecessors.

As reported by the Free Press, academics and experts on the disease said that the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, may soon declare pandemic epidemic on a global scale.

