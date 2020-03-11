Coronavirus is approximately twice more contagious than regular flu – biophysicist

Ukrainian biophysicist Alexander Ivanov analyzed the spread of coronavirus infection in the world and has published Analytics on how many people in the world will be infected and will die because of the disease.

– I’m writing this because so many people are careless with epidemic Covid-19, they say it’s like the flu, or still all get sick, what to do. And it will cost the world many thousands of lives.

In Ukraine I almost didn’t see the suspended message in the middle of articles, in addition to panic and sedative. It should be understood that all numbers and data that I present are preliminary. Scientists are actively conducting research and analyses, – said Ivanov.

For understanding the spread of epidemics the critical values are R0 and mortality.

R0 obtained from the equation N (t + 1) = R0 N (t). In other words, how many people on average will give the disease the infected person. In other words, R0 is contagious. Regular seasonal flu has an R0 = 1.3, for Covid-19R0 = 2-3.

– That is, the coronavirus is approximately twice more contagious than normal flu. Deaths from ordinary flu 0.05% -0.1%, whereas in Covid-19 the mortality rate is estimated at 1-3%, that is at least an order of magnitude higher.

These indicators of infectiousness and mortality is not something special. A disease has a higher R0, in particular chicken pox, measles, polio. And many of the disease has the highest mortality, including bird (~ 55%) and Spanish flu (~ 10%), Ebola (~ 50%), etc., – said the biophysicist.

What makes COVID-19 this threat is a combination of R0 and mortality.

According to him, most experts-epidemiologists agree that Covid-19 will become a global pandemic, and the world will be sick of 30-70% of people.

– What, you say. Flu, too many die in a year. So, according to the WHO estimates flu kills 290 thousand and 650 thousand people. And mortality from Covid-19 above 10 times and make 6-12 million But that’s not all.

Mortality from Covid-19 very unevenly distributed by age. To 30 years the probability of dying is quite low, then it grows quickly with age. At the age of 70-79 years of 13.21% in the age 80+/- 24,5%. Also at risk are people with weakened immune systems and chronic diseases, notes the analyst.

By the way, Italy is the second after China the country in which a growing number of patients. It is 9 172.

Given this situation, on March 10 in Italy has expanded the quarantine on the entire country.

Source: Oleksandr Ivanov