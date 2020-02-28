Coronavirus is not a sentence: in China, the baby girl recovered without medication in 17 days

In China there was a case that proves the feature of coronavirus COVID-19 in that it primarily affects adults and almost never occur in children.

So, in the midst of Contracting pneumonia new type in the city of Wuhan is infected with a coronavirus, the baby girl was able to recover without medication. It took only 17 days, says The Mirror.

It is reported that the girl Xiao Xiao, one of her parents were infected COVID-19, whereby the infant had a respiratory infection and a small heart complications.

But the child’s condition was satisfactory, and medicine, she decided not to give.

17 days tests for coronavirus, showed negative results — the absence of coronavirus confirmed in the four of the test.

Telling about the miraculous healing, doctors noted that the girl was quite easily endured the infection, she had no breathing difficulties, not experienced cough and fever.

certainly experienced and four Ukrainians who were hospitalized with suspected coronavirus. The result was negative, COVID-19 in biomaterials was not detected.

