Coronavirus is not rent: the number of victims grows, in Venice, the contagion has canceled the famous carnival

The third case of death among the passengers aboard the cruise liner Diamond Princess, recorded in Japan.

According to the Ministry of health of Japan, died 80-year-old man who was a passenger cruise liner. The Ministry did not provide any further details about the dead man, referring to the lack of consent of his family for the disclosure of information. Died, two passengers, a man and a woman, also over 80.

United States of America decided to leave on Board the Diamond Princess for its citizens, and yet refuse their further evacuation. The government of the United States and Japan discussed the evacuation of the Americans with liner Diamond Princess, which confirm cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Japanese side first proposed to return the us passengers ahead of time, but the American side insisted on the fact that they have to stay on Board, and stated that passengers increase the risk of infection.

Meanwhile, in Italy, found more than a hundred cases of infection with coronavirus. In Venice the carnival was canceled because of fears of the spread of coronavirus. This was announced by the Governor of the Veneto region Luca ZAIA, UNIAN reports.

“We need to take drastic measures”, — he said. These measures include the cancellation of carnival and “even more”. According to local authorities, the number of infected with the coronavirus in the North-Eastern region increased to 19. Among them, two elderly people are in hospital in Venice. The Venice carnival began on 16 February and was to last until Tuesday, February 25.

And in Iran have recorded two deaths from the coronavirus, and 15 new infections. The total number of deaths in this country has increased to eight, and the highest rate outside of China.

According to the press Secretary of the Ministry of health of Iran Kianoush of Jahanpur, the total number of patients in the country has increased to 43 people. On the eve of the Ministry of health of Iran reported 785 cases of probable infection with the coronavirus COVID-19. In several cities of the country closed schools, universities and cinemas cancelled shows and concerts, sports matches will be held without spectators.

The representative of the Iranian Ministry of health Mohraz Mine said that the coronavirus could get into the country via Chinese workers in Qom. A Chinese company is building in the region solar power. In connection with new cases of Turkey and Afghanistan closed the border with Iran.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, the new coronavirus was even more dangerous than previously thought. So, Chinese scientists confirmed the fecal-oral mechanism of transmission of coronavirus. The infection remains in the fecal matter of patients and may, together with a flow of air to be transported over long distances, in this way infecting other people.

