Coronavirus is not terrible: Kateryna Kuhar and her husband had gone on vacation (photo)

Famous ballet couple Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov left on vacation after Ukraine declared quarantine from-for a coronavirus. The stars shared photos from the airport and the plane.

Dancers recovering from an almost empty airport, what was even more pleased. On the plane were without masks. According to Catherine, they just could not find a mask in pharmacies.

But I met Catherine and Alexander in Qatar in style — carried in a separate bus. “Total panic”, — said the ballerina, adding that he feels like in the movie “home Alone”.

Note that Qatar has limited the entry for citizens of China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand.

Recall that Ukraine closes border due to the coronavirus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter