Coronavirus: it is always possible to order Uber Eats and Deliveroo

Share on Facebook

In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it is advisable to stay at home. Uber Eats and Deliveroo as a result, provide their services to you !

The coronavirus is spreading and the French are therefore invited to stay with them. But don’t worry ! The less good in the kitchen can always count on the services of Uber Eats and Deliveroo ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

For some, it is a real drama. Because of the virus, the restaurants close their doors in turn.

But a good news has just seen the light of day. Delivery services continue to provide their services !

The service Uber Eats has then made the point. ” As announced yesterday, the Prime minister Edouard Philippe, the French Government has decided to close the restaurants to the public from Saturday the 14th, midnight.”

“The delivery of meals at home is still permitted in France” . Good news for fans of the concept !

“Uber Eats will, therefore, continue to operate, leaving as always the restaurants and distributors, the choice to decide if they wish to continue to use the app “.

“Please be assured that we are monitoring the situation very closely” . Here we are reassured !

Uber Eats is facing the coronavirus

To stand in the way of the virus, Uber Eats, so it takes action.

“For your safety, but also that of delivery, we recommend that you limit any contact” .

In order to avoid the contacts , a means has been found.

“We recommend that you leave a message in the app Uber Eats for ask your delivery driver to leave your order on the doorstep” .

Moreover, Mcdonald’s also is of the part ! The chain was then announced on Twitter.

“Our service drive and home delivery, with the option non-contact, are available “.

Now, we must remain attentive to the next steps. Case to follow.