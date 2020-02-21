Coronavirus killed in China 118

In China, the number of victims of the new coronavirus, which managed to save the Ukrainian citizens has increased to 2236. This was announced on Friday, the State Committee of health of China, writes TASS.

According to the Committee, for the day was recorded 118 deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus, the Total number infected with a new type of coronavirus in China has exceeded 75,4 thousand people, an increase in days in 889.

At the same time during the day from the hospital was discharged 2109 people, the total number recovered was 18 264 people.

The Chinese authorities have noted that on the territory of 31 provinces currently sick 54 965 people, the state of 11,6 thousand of them is estimated as heavy.

The greatest number of deaths was registered in Hubei province — 115 cases. Only in the province, where in December of last year there was an outbreak of coronavirus marked 62,4 thousand cases of infection. More than 1.4 thousand patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Poltava region against the admission of evacuees from the Chinese Wuhan steel injuries to more than 10 law enforcement officers and one civilian. Following the attack opened two criminal proceedings.

