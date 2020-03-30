Coronavirus “killed” the first football club in Europe (photos)

Pandemic coronavirus does not spare neither people, nor the whole football team. The first “victim” of dangerous disease became Slovak “Zilina”, which officially announced the start of the liquidation process on April 1.

The fact is that the seven-time champion of Slovakia actually existed by selling their players to other teams. Was hoping the leaders to make revenue and this summer, but because of the coronavirus will not be able to do. Also players, “Zilina” not approved the proposal to temporarily cut the salaries that eventually led to a radical solution.

Note that before the pause associated with the quarantine, “žilina” took second place in the tournament table of the championship of Slovakia, however, with little chance to catch up with the leader — Slovan ahead of them by 10 points. Has also played in European competition — in particular, in the 2010/2011 season played in the group stage of the Champions League in season 2015/2016 beat Poltava Vorskla in the Europa League. Also on the stadium of Zilina, one day came and the Ukrainian team in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2016 played a draw with Slovakia — 0:0.

In 2015, “Zilina” knocked FC Vorskla Poltava out of the Europa League

Note that in Slovakia from January 2020 works ex-football player and coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Anatoly Demyanenko. Headed by the “Nitra” is fighting for survival, occupying the penultimate place in the standings.

