Coronavirus kills: couple lived together for 60 years and died of a dangerous disease in one day

Raging in Italy pneumonia new type spares neither the young and successful athletes or the elderly. So, in the city of albino (the Northern province of Bergamo) from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in one day, with a difference of two hours has died has lived 60 years together, 82-year-old of the North, Belotti and her 86-year-old husband Luigi Carrara.

About it writes Daily Mail.

It is reported that they have more than a week he had high fever, and they remained at home.

Then an elderly couple was taken to the hospital where the wife died on Tuesday, March 10, at 9:15, and my husband is at 11:00.

Their son Luca was not able to see my parents before death because of the quarantine.

“Your loved ones are left alone, and you can’t even say goodbye, hug them, try to comfort”, he said. He is now quarantined with his wife and two children.

Recall that on 12 March it was reported that for the last day in Italy from the coronavirus died about 200 people. all around the world with a coronavirus has infected more than 130 thousand people. More than 4.7 thousand died, and 68.6 thousand — cured. In Italy, the incidence is 12.4 thousand people. In the first eight POI number of cases, there are four European countries: Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

with signs of coronavirus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter