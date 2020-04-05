Coronavirus kills: infected COVID-19, the doctor committed suicide

The doctor of the French football club “Reims” Bernard Gonzales, joined the ranks of physicians who contracted the coronavirus, killed himself after his test COVID-19 showed a positive result.

About it reports The Sun.

It is reported that the medic was 60 years old. Gonzalez complied with the regime of self-isolation at home with his wife. She, too, had contracted the coronavirus.

According to the publication, the reasons for its action Gonzalez explained in a note. However, the mayor of Reims, Arnaud Robinet refused to disclose its contents.

In late March it was reported that people infected with coronavirus 34-year-old nurse from the Italian city of Monza has committed suicide. On 10 March she was in quarantine due to the fact that she had the symptoms of coronavirus infection. After a test for a disease showed a positive result, the woman committed suicide. She feared that infected others.

Recall that the world’s more than 1.2 million infected with the coronavirus. Of these, 67,9 thousands died, another 256 thousand people were cured.

located 31 km from the border with Spain broke all restrictive measures, and went secretly to a neighboring country for cheap cigarettes. He decided to bypass border posts along the mountain paths, but lost in the end. The Frenchman had to call rescuers. “The campaign for snuff” cost him 135 Euro fine.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter